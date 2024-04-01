Iftar gathering blends cultures and celebrations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Celebrating the pluralistic fabric of the Indian ethos, a group of entrepreneurs in Bengaluru hosted an intercommunity Iftar party at Wilson Garden on Sunday. It was also a special day for Christians, who celebrated Easter.
Bengalureans from diverse communities eagerly waited for the sunset at 6:32 PM to break the fast with their Muslim brothers and sisters, savouring fresh dates, fruits, and samosas. This act of coming together reflected a deep sense of oneness and brotherhood. In the background, Arabic verses from the Qur’an were recited by an imam, as men and women knelt and prayed their Maghrib prayer after Iftar, the post-sunset meal.
Pavithra, a member of the Business Network International (BNI), had her first Iftar experience on this day.
“I have only known that Ramadan is a special month for Muslims from my school textbooks. I knew they fasted, but I did not know its significance until today. I feel so special to be here,” she remarked, watching people lined up across the hall to break their fast with a bite of a date.
K M Chaitanya, a Kannada filmmaker and theatre person, shared with DH, “This is a very interesting blend of religious and business networking since most of the organizers and the invitees are entrepreneurs. We need more such gatherings to endorse religious harmony.”
Nadeem, an entrepreneur and Islamic spiritual scholar, enlightened the crowd with verses from the Qur’an and their meanings. At a time when communities are often pitted against each other for political gains, he opined that the purpose of gathering diverse communities for Iftar was to dismantle prejudices associated with Islam, such as terrorism.
Viqas Mahmood, the acting president of the Rifah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was present among other delegates from the Rotary Club and BNI. Their collective presence underscored the event’s message of unity, demonstrating how shared moments of faith and understanding can bridge divides and foster a stronger sense of community.