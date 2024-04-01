Iftar gathering blends cultures and celebrations in Bengaluru

Bengalureans from diverse communities eagerly waited for the sunset at 6:32 PM to break the fast with their Muslim brothers and sisters, savouring fresh dates, fruits, and samosas. This act of coming together reflected a deep sense of oneness and brotherhood. In the background, Arabic verses from the Qur’an were recited by an imam, as men and women knelt and prayed their Maghrib prayer after Iftar, the post-sunset meal.