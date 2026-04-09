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II PUC exam-1 results to be declared on April 9

This year, a total of 7.10 lakh students appeared for II PU Examination-1.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 21:41 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 21:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsResultsII PUC

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