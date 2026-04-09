<p>Bengaluru: The results of II PUC examination-1 will be announced on Thursday and the same will be available to students online after 3 pm.</p>.<p>Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) stated that the students would receive results on their registered mobile numbers through Whatsapp/SMS. They can also get results through the website https://karresults.nic.in and KarnatakaOne mobile app.</p>.<p>As informed by the KSEAB, for the first time the marks card will be made available on Digilocker (Thursday 3 pm onwards). To download marks cards, students can visit http://www.digilocker.gov.in.</p>.<p>To know the marks card downloading process, they can visit the video link http://tinyurl.com/mw84wmh9</p>.Three from Bengaluru drown in Vijayapura's Bhutnal lake.<p>Earlier, the KSEAB had announced the release of results on April 7. However, due to the code of conduct in place because of by-polls for Davangere South and Bagalkot seats, the announcement of results had to be postponed.</p>.<p>This year, a total of 7.10 lakh students appeared for II PU Examination-1.</p>