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II PUC student dies by suicide in Bengaluru; exam distress believed to be the reason

Based on a complaint filed by her mother, Hebbal police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru news

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