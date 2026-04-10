<p>Bengaluru: A 17-year-old II PUC student died by suicide at her residence in Manorayanapalya in Hebbal, hours after her results were announced on Thursday.</p><p>The deceased, identified as Tanushree, was a science student at a private college in the city.</p><p>According to the police, the incident came to light around 3.30 pm, shortly after the results were declared. Tanushree was alone at home as her mother, Asha, had gone to work. Friends who came to meet her found her lying unconscious. They then rushed her to a nearby <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital</a>, where she was declared brought dead.</p>.Bengaluru: Truck driver dies after testing positive for drunk driving; suicide suspected.<p>A senior police officer said preliminary inquiries revealed that Tanushree had failed in three subjects and was reportedly distressed. She had called some of her friends to discuss her results, and they had asked her to come over as she was alone at home. When she stopped responding to calls and messages, her friends grew suspicious and went to check on her.</p><p>Police said no suicide note was found at the spot. Her hall ticket was found on the bed.</p><p>Based on a complaint filed by her mother, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hebbal">Hebbal</a> police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation</p><p>Meanwhile, relatives from her father’s side have alleged foul play. Her father had died a few years ago due to health issues.</p>