<p>Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has concluded its summer placements for 2026, with strong numbers across sectors, including a 70% rise in healthcare offers and nearly 30% of recruiters participating for the first time.</p><p>The placement process for Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) 2025–27 cohorts ended with all 601 students securing offers from 137 organisations during the placement week between Oct 13 and 18.</p><p>Students received offers across Consulting, Finance, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, General Management, and Analytics. Management Consulting emerged as the most preferred domain, accounting for 46% of all offers, up from 38% last year.</p>.IIM Bangalore to launch two new BSc programmes in Economics and Data Science from 2026-27.<p>Investment Banking and E-commerce roles also saw significant growth, while offers in healthcare sector rose by over 70%, totalling 23 offers.</p><p>Tapas Ranjan Pati, Head of Career Development Services, said, "Management Consulting emerged the most preferred domain, accounting for 46% of the offers, followed by Investment Banking and Product Management. Legacy recruiters from Conglomerate, FMCG and General Management continue to hire in big numbers.”</p>