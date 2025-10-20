Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IIM Bangalore completes 2026 summer placements with all 601 students placed

Students received offers across Consulting, Finance, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, General Management, and Analytics.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 22:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 22:24 IST
Bengaluru newsplacementsIIM Bangalore

Follow us on :

Follow Us