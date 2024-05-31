IIM Bangalore to honour alumni 

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will honour distinguished alumni with awards for 2024.
The recipients include Hemant K Bhargava, a distinguished professor at the University of California Davis (PGP 1986); T Koshy, a member of the team behind the conceptualisation of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) (PGP 1989); Prabha Narasimhan, who has served as the managing director of Colgate-Palmolive India since September 2022 (PGP 1997); and Praveen Sood, the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (PGPPM 2005).
An IIMB communication said that these awards are presented to alumni who have demonstrated exceptional merit and excellence in their respective fields. The award ceremony will take place on June 10.
Published 30 May 2024, 22:28 IST