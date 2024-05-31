IIM Bangalore to honour alumni 

The recipients include Hemant K Bhargava, a distinguished professor at the University of California Davis (PGP 1986); T Koshy, a member of the team behind the conceptualisation of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) (PGP 1989); Prabha Narasimhan, who has served as the managing director of Colgate-Palmolive India since September 2022 (PGP 1997); and Praveen Sood, the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (PGPPM 2005).