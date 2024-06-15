IISc-based consortium launches ward-level pilot project for dengue outbreak prediction, prevention

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Bengaluru Science and Technology (BeST) cluster on Thursday launched the 'Region-specific Dengue Outbreak Prevention and Prediction' project to develop a ward-level vulnerability index to predict and prevent dengue outbreaks in Bengaluru.

The consortium, comprising partners such as the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), IISc, Initiative for Climate Action (ICA), The Echo Network, ARTPARK, and Molecular Solutions Care Health LLP, will work under the BBMP's One Health Cell.

Representatives of the institutions met BBMP health department officials at the Supercomputer Education and Research Centre (SERC), IISc, to present their research projects and technological tools developed to map the human, animal and environmental factors that impact the growth of Aedes mosquitoes and the outbreak of dengue.