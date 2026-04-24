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IISc Bengaluru and Japanese firm ink deal to fix urban data gaps with AI

The partnership will combine the capabilities of both entities to support urban planners with high-quality, accessible and interoperable data for better decision-making.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 21:21 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 21:21 IST
BengaluruJapanKarnataka NewsKarnatakaArtificial Intelligence

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