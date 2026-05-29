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IISc launches Wadhwani innovation centre at Bengaluru campus to boost quantum, deep-tech startups

The launch also featured the ‘Quantum Pitch Fest 2026’ and the unveiling of a dedicated startup acceleration platform named ‘InQubate’.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 22:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIISc

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