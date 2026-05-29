IISc launches Wadhwani innovation centre at Bengaluru campus to boost quantum, deep-tech startups

<p>Bengaluru: In a major push to India’s deep-tech and quantum entrepreneurship ecosystem, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has inaugurated the Wadhwani-IISc Innovation Centre at its Bengaluru campus.</p>.<p>The centre, inaugurated on May 22 by former Isro chairman AS Kiran Kumar, aims to accelerate the translation of advanced scientific research into scalable, market-ready technologies.</p>.Quantum city to be ready by 2028,\nsays Karnataka Minister Boseraju.<p>The launch also featured the ‘Quantum Pitch Fest 2026’ and the unveiling of a dedicated startup acceleration platform named ‘InQubate’.</p>.<p>The newly established facility is part of the Wadhwani Innovation Network (WIN), a national initiative backed by a collaborative investment of over Rs 1,400 crore announced last year by the Wadhwani Foundation, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), and other premier institutions.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Kiran Kumar emphasised the importance of using technological capabilities for societal progress, drawing parallels with India’s landmark achievements in space and nuclear energy under Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi Bhabha.</p>.<p>“Technology alone is not important. How these technological capabilities are used for developing society and the country matters more,” he said.</p>.<p>The event also marked the launch of InQubate, a comprehensive quantum startup acceleration platform designed to nurture early-stage ideas and help transform them into impactful enterprises.</p>.IISc BS admissions 2026 open; check eligibility, selection process, deadline.<p>InQubate is powered by IISc’s quantum ecosystem — the Quantum Research Park (QuRP), Wadhwani-IISc Innovation Centre, FQCI and INUP — creating a seamless pathway from laboratory research to commercialisation.</p>.<p>The platform aims to help innovators convert quantum concepts into market-ready solutions while positioning India as a globally competitive hub for deep-tech entrepreneurship.</p>