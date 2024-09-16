IISc, state govt-backed venture launches first All-Terrain Vehicle

"Young people arriving in cities are already familiar with technology, which positions them perfectly to use autonomous systems like ours to rejuvenate agriculture,” he added.

Srivatsa also highlighted the challenges faced by Indian farmers, pointing out that 85% of farms are small-scale. “Currently, we have exhibited the Ashva 4x4, designed for large farms in hilly and extreme climatic conditions. However, we are also working on a model tailored for small farms.”

He further revealed the development of a 6x6 assisted autonomous vehicle named Adbhut, equipped with a tethered drone, robotic arm and sensors capable of collecting agricultural data. “This data can be used to refine farming practices, and Adbhut even has potential applications in adventure sports,” he said.

Positive impact

Aditya Hegade, Director of Finance at A-Thon, shared the positive impact of autonomous systems on farming.

"Assisted autonomous systems enable farmers to perform essential tasks like pruning, early-stage disease detection, harvesting and crop maintenance more efficiently. Timely interventions reduce crop losses and maximise yield. Our initiative is expected to create up to three times more jobs in rural areas by introducing roles in bot operation, maintenance and data analysis. Additionally, increased yields will drive demand for labour in crop processing, packaging and transportation,” he explained.