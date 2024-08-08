IISc student found unconscious, dies at hospital  

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old MTech student from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has died after being found unconscious in his hostel room, police officials confirmed.
The student, Aviraj Hanumant Pawar, hailed from Satara in Maharashtra.
The Sadashivanagar police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) following a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) filed by Ramaiah Hospital on Wednesday.
"We are awaiting the autopsy report,” an officer stated. “So far, nothing suspicious has been found.”
In a statement, IISc said the student was pursuing MTech at the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics.
“The student was found unconscious in the hostel on August 6, 2024, and rushed to Ramaiah Hospital where he, unfortunately, passed away. We express our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends. Our deepest sympathies are with them during this difficult time.”
Published 07 August 2024, 21:33 IST