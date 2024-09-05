IISc, Urban Morph to set up first-of-its-kind CoE for Active Mobility in Bengaluru

The centre will also serve as a "one stop shop" for stakeholders in cities across the country to access high quality research, plans and activities to enable the nation to achieve health, transportation and climate goals via Active Mobility, noted a statement issued by the centre.

Prof Ashish Verma, the principal investigator of the CoE, said that the centre will be using a living lab approach to pilot solutions on-ground and onboard a few cities across the country including Pune, Guwahati, Indore and Pimpri-Chinchwad to take up some active mobility projects.

"We have a three year road map; we will have our first consultation in the next couple of months. We are also speaking to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to support this centre of excellence," he said.

Highlighting the positive effect of pedestrianisation on improved social wellbeing and quality of life, he also noted that the centre would take up projects inside large campuses and tech parks.

"Unless we work closely with communities and neighbourhood groups, we cannot devise any translatable solutions. We also want to re-initiate the focus and conversation on the active mobility bill," he said.