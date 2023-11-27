'I'll be back': MasterChef Australia judge after having 'proper dosa' at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

No matter what time of the day it is, it is always food-o’clock at Bengaluru's famous 'The Rameshwaram Cafe', which can be spotted even from a distance, all thanks to the overflowing crowd and an aroma of ghee.
While the food outlet has become a hotspot for fresh south Indian food lovers in Bengaluru, recently, Gary Mehigan – who is famous for his role as one of the original judges on MasterChef Australia – got the taste of the cafe.
Mehigan shared a reel on his Instagram handle which showed him enjoying the flavours of Karnataka. He indulged in ragi dosa, ghee roast dosa, medu vada, ghee podi idli, kesari baath and “some seriously great filter coffee”.
While MasterChef Australia approved the taste of the cafe, some social media users did not agree with his choice.
“No no no. Not Rameshwaram cafe,” read one of the comments while many others echoed the same sentiments as they called Rameshwaram Cafe “hyped” and a “total disaster” owing to its ghee.
Calling the dosa he had at the outlet “proper dosa”, Mehigan said that he would be back again!
Mehigan, who describes himself as a “food obsessed traveller who loves sweeping roads to who knows where,” has been quite popular among the Indian audience ever since he posted a reel mimicking the trending, “so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow” meme on social media along with his fellow judges, Matt Preston and George Calombaris.