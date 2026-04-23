<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old businessman’s death in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hulimavu">Hulimavu</a> after being run over by a tractor has exposed unsafe commercial use of agricultural vehicles in the city.</p>.<p>The incident, during a temple procession earlier this month, has drawn attention to the unregulated use of tractors on city roads. While these vehicles help navigate narrow layouts, lack of oversight is proving dangerous.</p>.<p>In the North and East zones, where landfilling and high-rise construction are widespread, the issue is severe.</p>.<p>Tractor owners admit driver background checks are absent.</p>.<p>"We do not check for commercial licences. If a person can handle the clutch and reverse a trailer into a tight construction site, he is hired," said a tractor owner in Mahadevapura.</p>.29-year-old mowed down by tractor during Hulimavu temple procession .<p>"Most drivers are migrant labourers willing to work for low wages. Checking their insurance eligibility or driving history is not a priority when deadlines have to be met," he added.</p>.<p>Residents in the outskirts say the problem worsens after peak-hour restrictions are lifted.</p>.<p>"After 10 pm, these tractors race through Sarjapur and Whitefield. They rarely have reflectors and the trailers sway dangerously," said Sandeep Rao, a resident of East Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"Many register tractors under the agriculture category to avail of lifetime tax benefits and white-board status," an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rto">RTO </a>official said.</p>.<p>"These are non-transport vehicles meant for fields, but they are increasingly misused for commercial purposes like hauling construction debris and landfill waste," the official added.</p>.<p>Senior traffic police officers said many drivers are migrant labourers without valid licences or insurance.</p>.<p>"When we intercept them, they plead poverty or claim to be farmers to gain sympathy," an officer said.</p>.<p>"The real problem arises during accidents. A tractor and its trailer have separate insurance. If a trailer runs over someone, the engine’s insurance may become invalid, leaving families without compensation," he added.</p>.<p>The DCPs of North and East (Traffic) said a total ban is not feasible. Older layouts and narrow roads cannot accommodate large lorries, making tractors necessary for debris movement. "However, we are stepping up night patrolling and working with the RTO to cancel permits for repeat offenders." </p>