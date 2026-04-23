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Illegal commercial use of tractors, untrained drivers spark safety concerns in Bengaluru

Residents in the outskirts say the problem worsens after peak-hour restrictions are lifted.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 22:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRTOTractor

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