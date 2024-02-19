Illegal construction on footpath amid BBMP’s vendor purge  

Bengaluru: Even as the BBMP evicts pushcart vendors from the footpaths, it is turning a blind eye to the permanent structure coming up on the footpaths of Narayanapura Main Road at Kothanur Circle in eastern Bengaluru.
Encroachers have dug up at least six feet down to raise pillars, damaging pedestrian pavements and side drains.
Work is progressing rapidly with builders covering the site with green netting. Mounds of sand, soil, and crushed stones clutter the area. The narrow space between the private compound wall and the road, barely five-feet-wide, has not deterred the construction.
Just two months ago, the BBMP submitted an action plan to the Karnataka High Court, promising action against illegal constructions.
Despite this, construction continues unchecked.
Affected by the ongoing work for a week, pedestrians DH spoke to question why private individuals are allowed to build on public land.
Sandeep Anirudhan, co-founder of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, alleges corruption, suggesting engineers facilitated illegal construction for bribes.
“This is nothing but lawlessness,” Sandeep said. “As per the high court order, the ward inspectors and Assistant Director Town Planning (ADTP) officials are supposed to be present at the spot when the plinth work is taken up. Why do we have setback rules?”
He demanded suspension of the officials involved.
The work is suspected to have been taken up without obtaining due clearance, given the inadequacy of private land to build a permanent structure without occupying the footpath space.