Illegal flexes, banners continue unchecked

Bengaluru: Despite being prohibited by the Karnataka High Court since 2018, flexes, banners and hoardings continue to be an eyesore in Bengaluru.
Metrolife came across many of them on a reality check — from displays conveying birthday and New Year wishes to those celebrating the Ram temple just opened in Ayodhya.
Some flexes come up in the name of the BBMP, and feature politicians’ pictures.
“We don’t put up flex banners with politicians on them. In fact, we routinely take down such banners. Despite the ban by the High Court, people continue to put up flexes. Every week, our officials do a thorough check and remove such banners,” Pallavi, joint commissioner, BBMP (East), tells Metrolife.
In August 2023, after the High Court rapped the BBMP on its failure to rein in illegal displays, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar announced that FIRs would be filed against violators and a fine of Rs 50,000 imposed for each violation.
“No one is above the law. But we haven’t received many complaints about flex banners lately,” says Pallavi.
Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan
BBMP South Zone and West Zone officials too say they are acting against such displays.
“Every day we ensure we take down every political banner or flex that comes up. We’re following the rules,” says Yogesh T, joint commissioner, BBMP (West).
The reality on the ground suggests something else altogether. Posters and flexes conveying birthday wishes to N A Haris, Shantinagar MLA, who celebrated his birthday on January 11, can be seen all across the constituency. Some banners in Neelasandra are about eight months old. A huge ‘Happy New Year’ banner featuring Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar among others can be found in Hebbal. Malleswaram has a big banner promoting an upcoming Congress event.
A new addition is material celebrating the recently inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya. They can be seen across various localities, including Ganganagar, Okalipuram and Chickpet, and feature photographs of politicians such as Dinesh Gundu Rao (health minister) and Ramalinga Reddy (transport minister).
“I’ve made it clear to my supporters not to put up any banners, whatever the occasion. Some may have put them up to celebrate the Ram temple and the officials might have let them be. BBMP needs to take strict action against violators and not go soft in these circumstances,” says Dinesh Gundu Rao. Haris refused to comment.
COMPLAINT?
Flexes and illegal displays not only deface the streets but also turn into safety hazards. To complain against them, call the BBMP helpline 1533.