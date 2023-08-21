Illegal hoarding: BBMP slaps Rs 50,000 penalty on KPCC chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress President D K Shivakumar became the first offender to be slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 for his party having allegedly put illegal posters on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi and D Devaraj Urs anniversaries near the party office on Queens Road.
It may be recalled that Shviakumar, in the capacity of being the deputy chief minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, had recently announced the new, strict and punitive regime against illegal flex posters, buntings and hoardings in the city. The new regime prescribed a fine of Rs 50,000 for every offence of illegal posters and hoardings.
The civic body slapped the penalty on the KPCC after the civic officers found a massive hoarding erected right in the middle of the footpath on Queen’s Road.
In the notice addressed to Shivakumar, the BBMP’s Assistant Revenue Officer, Vasanth Nagar sub division said the KPCC had erected the illegal hoarding without taking prior permission from the BBMP and fine of Rs 50,000 must be credited to the BBMP chief commissioner's account.
The hoarding, which carries pictures of almost all leaders of the Congress party, was put up by the KPCC’s backward community wing to commemorate the birth anniversary of former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi and former chief minister late D Devaraj Urs.
Later in the day, the office of Dy CM confirmed that the KPCC president has deposited Rs 50,000 in the BBMP’s bank account.
Earlier this month, Dy CM had announced the Rs 50,000 penalty on those who put up illegal hoardings, referring to the High Court’s order. DK Shivakumar had promised to free the city from illegal flex boards, saying the BBMP is given a free hand to act against everyone regardless of their political, social or religious connections.
The matter related to illegal hoardings is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.