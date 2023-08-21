Illegal hoarding: BBMP slaps Rs 50,000 penalty on KPCC chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress President D K Shivakumar became the first offender to be slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 for his party having allegedly put illegal posters on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi and D Devaraj Urs anniversaries near the party office on Queens Road.

It may be recalled that Shviakumar, in the capacity of being the deputy chief minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, had recently announced the new, strict and punitive regime against illegal flex posters, buntings and hoardings in the city. The new regime prescribed a fine of Rs 50,000 for every offence of illegal posters and hoardings.

The civic body slapped the penalty on the KPCC after the civic officers found a massive hoarding erected right in the middle of the footpath on Queen’s Road.