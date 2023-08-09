Illegal hoardings: BBMP to collect Rs 50,000 fine from August 15

Starting August 15, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will slap a penalty of Rs 50,000 on every unauthorised hoarding erected in the city.

Following the Karnataka High Court order, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government will fully back the civic body to ensure offenders pay, even if it is his or the Chief Minister’s supporters.

“We will enforce the ban strictly,” the Deputy Chief Minister affirmed to reporters on Tuesday. “All types of hoardings, including those put up by political leaders or any other individuals, will be removed in the next two to three days. Whoever violates the order, the BBMP will slap a penalty of Rs 50,000 for each offence, starting August 15.”