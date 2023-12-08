Illustrated calendars for 2024

It’s that time of year when Bengalureans channel their creativity into making thematic calendars. This season, they have turned to city life, cherished memories and cute animals for inspiration.
Ode to Namma Ooru
IT professional and part-time illustrator Shriya Murthy has curated a desk calendar that pays homage to Bengaluru. Titled ‘Urinavaru Kandanthe’ (What the city folks saw), the illustrated calendar focuses on quirks, landmarks and eateries that make up the city of Bengaluru.
“It features the quintessential memories of growing up in the city. Plus, I have also tried to incorporate the Kannada slang culture. I have not just drawn the popular landmarks but also the conversations that often happen there,” says Shriya. An example is the Snehajeevi Gowdara Egg Rice Adda in Malleswaram.
“In this illustration, you’ll find college students discussing whether an egg dish counts as vegetarian. It’s quite a common conversation,” she shares. Popular haunts such as Toit Brewpub and Corner House Ice Creams, and annual events like the Lalbagh Flower Show are also featured. It is priced at Rs 650.
For details, visit @thegrittyglasses on Instagram
Tale of two cities
Sangeetha Alwar has created two sets of desk calendars — one is centred on Bengaluru and the other on Mysuru. The Bengaluru calendar features illustrations of landmarks such as Ranga Shankara, Vidyarthi Bhavan, and Indian Coffee House. Mylari Dose, Lido Cinema, and Sapa Bakery have been illustrated on the Mysuru calendar.
“Each calendar comes with an easel and a set of two postcards. Even illustrations on the calendar can be cut and used as postcards or artworks,” says the Mysuru-based artist. These A5-sized calendars are priced at Rs 850 each.
For details, visit @ms.alwar on Instagram.
Soul connection
Illustrator Vijaya Aswani has been making calendars since 2017. ‘Future is inclusive’, ‘Doing things offline’ and ‘Mindfulness is for everyone’ are some themes she has explored in the past. Her 2024 calendar revolves around the theme of ‘12 animals and 12 humans’. It is titled Soul Twins.
Vijaya says, “Each month features a human and an animal, who share a soul connection and have similar characteristics. The idea was inspired by my pet dog Zack, who is basically ‘my twin’.” Vijaya and Zack feature on the May page. A goofy frog, Halloween cat, and a smiling monkey adorn the rest of the pages. The desk calendar is priced at Rs 690.
Available on spreefirit.com
Little joys
Freelance writer and artist Sanchari Bhattacharya has zeroed in on ‘Little joys of life’ as the theme.
“Each month will feature the little things that bring us joy in our daily lives. It is especially geared towards women,” says Sanchari. You will find illustrations on ‘Favourite drinks that make our day’, ‘Warm, fuzzy, colourful sweaters’, and ‘A vacation with no itinerary’, among others. The desk calendar is priced at Rs 1,100.
For details, visit @ijol.blog on Instagram.