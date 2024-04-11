In a first, BBMP offers newborn screening for inborn metabolism errors in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru: The BBMP's referral hospitals in Bengaluru are now offering newborn screening to detect Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEM) for the first time.
IEM, which can result from birth or metabolic issues, may cause problems like delayed development, mental retardation, and poor growth.
"These are caused due to mutations, deficiency of enzymes, or over secretion of enzymes,” said Dr Nirmala Buggi, Chief Health Officer, BBMP. “We cannot detect these issues without screening the children. Therefore, we have taken an initiative to screen every baby for such complications.” She added that failure to detect such errors at an early stage could lead to complications later.
Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner for Health, BBMP, said that detecting these errors early would result in their cure with proper treatment. “The earlier we detect, the better it is since we can put the children in treatment soon. The chances of them getting better is high this way,” he said.
Despite the high costs that have prevented many government facilities from offering newborn screening, the BBMP has partnered with a private firm to offer affordable testing.
Urine, blood samples
The child’s urine and blood samples will be sent to a private laboratory. Once they get the result, the affected child will be referred to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, which has a dedicated department to deal with genetic disorders.
“The Indira Gandhi institute is well equipped to offer specialised treatment required for the child. While some defects can be cured, some others could be treated to avoid complications,” Dr Nirmala explained.
Pilot project
As a pilot project, screening has begun in six referral hospitals since April 7. “We will gradually extend it to maternity homes and all BBMP-run hospitals in the next few days,” Kishore said.
The project is expected to benefit close to 15,000 newborns every year. “At referral hospitals, we deliver close to 2,500 babies a year. However, across our hospitals, we deliver 12,000-15,000 babies annually. The screening will help them," he added.
(Published 10 April 2024, 22:26 IST)