In a first, BBMP offers newborn screening for inborn metabolism errors in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru: The BBMP's referral hospitals in Bengaluru are now offering newborn screening to detect Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEM) for the first time.

IEM, which can result from birth or metabolic issues, may cause problems like delayed development, mental retardation, and poor growth.

"These are caused due to mutations, deficiency of enzymes, or over secretion of enzymes,” said Dr Nirmala Buggi, Chief Health Officer, BBMP. “We cannot detect these issues without screening the children. Therefore, we have taken an initiative to screen every baby for such complications.” She added that failure to detect such errors at an early stage could lead to complications later.