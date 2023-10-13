Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

In a first, IAS officers to head BBMP zones

According to officials, the government plans to cut down the number of senior IAS officers working in the BBMP head office and focus on strengthening zonal offices that arecloser to citizens.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 20:54 IST

Follow Us

For the first time, the state government has tasked IAS officers with managing the BBMP’s eight zones. Until now, the zones were headed by joint commissioners, who were KAS officers. 

On Thursday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held a meeting with all eight zonal commissioners and urged them to take leadership and ensure smooth coordination between different departments within the BBMP and outside. They are also required to attend to citizens’ grievances. 

According to officials, the government plans to cut down the number of senior IAS officers working in the BBMP head office and focus on strengthening zonal offices that arecloser to citizens. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 October 2023, 20:54 IST)
BengaluruD K ShivakumarBBMP

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT