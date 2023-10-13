In a first, IAS officers to head BBMP zones

For the first time, the state government has tasked IAS officers with managing the BBMP’s eight zones. Until now, the zones were headed by joint commissioners, who were KAS officers.
On Thursday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held a meeting with all eight zonal commissioners and urged them to take leadership and ensure smooth coordination between different departments within the BBMP and outside. They are also required to attend to citizens’ grievances.
According to officials, the government plans to cut down the number of senior IAS officers working in the BBMP head office and focus on strengthening zonal offices that arecloser to citizens.