In Bengaluru, Surge in demand masks, sanitisers, and Covid self-kits

Bengaluru: As Covid cases in the city continue to rise, the demand for masks, sanitisers, and Covid self-kits have also increased. Pharmacists across the city are now stocking up on these essentials.
While masks and sanitisers are available, people are finding it difficult to get self-test kits, pharmacists said. They pointed out that not many in the trade sold it owing to the expiry date. “It costs close to Rs 300 and earlier we could get it by evening. But now, it is unavailable in many of the medical stores,” said Bhadri, owner of Sri Lakshmi Medicals Pharmacy in Sampangiram Nagar.
He added that many of them who had procured such kits earlier had run into losses. "We threw out over 100 self-testing Covid kits because they had expired. We incurred a loss owing to this," he said.
Many other pharmacists said that they now suggest that customers visit the government facilities to get themselves tested.
While the demand for masks is slowly picking up, many of the pharmacists have already placed bulk orders for masks. A few of them have also increased the selling price owing to the demand. “The N95 masks are usually priced at Rs 100. However, they have been sold for Rs 200 in the past two days in a few medical stores. Depending on the brand and quality the cost of N95 masks varies between Rs 30 to Rs 350. People usually opt for N95 masks which are from known brands. A few of them also prefer to use two layered one-time use masks," said an employee who works at a reputed pharmacy chain.
Manufacturers are also seeing an increase in orders for bulk supply of sanitisers from large establishments, especially, hotels, restaurants, and those in the hospitality industry.