In Bengaluru, Surge in demand masks, sanitisers, and Covid self-kits

While the demand for masks is slowly picking up, many of the pharmacists have already placed bulk orders for masks. A few of them have also increased the selling price owing to the demand. “The N95 masks are usually priced at Rs 100. However, they have been sold for Rs 200 in the past two days in a few medical stores. Depending on the brand and quality the cost of N95 masks varies between Rs 30 to Rs 350. People usually opt for N95 masks which are from known brands. A few of them also prefer to use two layered one-time use masks," said an employee who works at a reputed pharmacy chain.