bengaluru

In IT hub Bengaluru, old-tech at display in Vidhan Soudha as CD dependence continues

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitting his difficulties in using a smartphone reflects on the older generation of legislators’ reluctance to use new technology.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 05:07 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 23:40 IST
BengaluruTechnology

