<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>North City Corporation (BNCC) on Saturday presented its maiden budget with an outlay of Rs 4,341.2 crore — likely one of the largest among the city’s five municipal bodies.<br><br>The corporation expects to receive a substantial state government grant of Rs 782.27 crore, given its relatively lower property tax revenue. It is also banking heavily on non-tax revenue of Rs 1,342.79 crore, with a significant share expected from<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/b-to-a-khata-700-applications-processed-since-november-2025-says-greater-bengaluru-authority-3947332"> B-Khata to A-Khata conversions</a>, estimated at Rs 680 crore. <br><br>The budget strikes a balance between infrastructure development and welfare, with allocations for health, education, and climate action initiatives.</p>.<p>On the infrastructure front, the BNCC plans to widen four roads at a cost of Rs 25 crore to ease traffic congestion, and focus on footpath improvements. <br><br>“We have allotted Rs 25 lakh per ward exclusively for footpath development and repairs, and are committed to developing 1,000 km of footpaths,” said Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner, BNCC. </p>.'Will fight on': Putin asks oligarchs to donate to Russia's budget as cost of Ukraine war soars: Reports .<p>In a significant push for housing, Rs 71.07 crore has been earmarked for various schemes. Half the allocation will go towards the single-house scheme, with the rest funding housing through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation for eligible beneficiaries. The corporation plans to offer subsidies of up to Rs 5 lakh to around 1,420 beneficiaries. <br><br>The budget allocates Rs 23 crore for education and Rs 11.12 crore for health initiatives. A sum of Rs 20 crore has been set aside for climate action programmes, while Rs 1.27 crore has been earmarked for women’s welfare, including distribution of sewing machines and electric two-wheelers.</p>