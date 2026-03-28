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In maiden budget, Bengaluru North City Corporation prioritises infra, welfare

The budget strikes a balance between infrastructure development and welfare, with allocations for health, education, and climate action initiatives.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsBengaluru

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