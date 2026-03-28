<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru South City Corporation’s (BSCC) maiden budget has placed a major thrust on road infrastructure. </p><p>The municipal body has allocated Rs 433 crore for large-scale upgrades of arterial and sub-arterial roads, along with ward roads, including scientific asphalt paving, pedestrian-friendly footpaths, integrated drainage systems and junction improvements. </p><p>In addition, Rs 50 crore has been set aside for junction development, pedestrian pathways and skywalk-related works over the next three years. The corporation has also proposed the development of 18 skywalks under the PPP model to improve pedestrian safety. </p><p>The corporation has prioritised administrative decentralisation by carving out 72 wards and proposing ward offices to improve service delivery. It has also proposed a shift to paperless governance through an e-office system.</p>.In maiden budget, Bengaluru North City Corporation prioritises infra, welfare.<p>On Saturday, BSCC Commissioner Ramesh KN presented a Rs 3,826.43-crore budget for 2026–27, projecting a marginal surplus of Rs 48.21 lakh. With over 43% of expenditure earmarked for public works, the budget focuses on infrastructure expansion, decentralised governance, revenue mobilisation without tax hikes, and urban sustainability.</p><p>Despite ruling out an increase in property tax, the corporation expects to mobilise over Rs 1,100 crore through improved tax compliance. Additional revenue streams include B Khata to A Khata conversion, advertisement policies and a smart parking system. Overall, the corporation plans to collect almost equal amounts in revenue from tax and cess and non tax sectors at 28% each. </p><p>The budget notes that of the 59 lakes within the corporation limits, most have been developed, with the remaining to be taken up in phases. Plans include supplying treated water to maintain water levels, clearing encroachments and introducing boating facilities in select lakes such as Begur and Madiwala under a PPP model. A ‘Lake Mitra’ initiative has also been proposed to involve citizens in lake conservation.</p>