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In maiden budget, Bengaluru South City Corporation places major push on road infrastructure

The municipal body has allocated Rs 433 crore for large-scale upgrades of arterial and sub-arterial roads.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 13:06 IST
Bengaluru newsRoads

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