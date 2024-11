In Pics: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty enjoy 'coffee date' in Bengaluru

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were on Tuesday spotted enjoying a 'coffee date' at one of the Bengaluru's popular coffee outlet, Third Wave Coffee. In the pictures, both of them could be seen enjoying their coffee and posing for pics with the people at the coffee outlet.