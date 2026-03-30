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Bengaluru: IN-SPACe invites entries for 2026 student rocket competitions

The last date for applications is April 30. The national-level finals for both competitions are expected between October and November in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:34 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:34 IST
India NewsBengaluru

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