<p>Bengaluru: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has opened applications for the second edition of IN-SPACe Model Rocketry and the third edition of CAN-7USAT India Student Competition 2026.</p>.<p>Undergraduate teams from engineering and science streams can apply.</p>.<p>The 'Model Rocketry' competition involves the design, development and launch of a model rocket carrying a CAN-size (7U) satellite of 1 kg mass, which must reach an altitude of 1,000 metres above the launch site. </p><p>The mission also requires safe ejection of the CAN-7USAT and precision targeted landing of the rocket after separation.</p>.NASA rolls out SLS rocket for Artemis II, eyes first crewed Moon mission since 1972.<p>The CAN-7USAT competition involves the design, development and launch of a CAN-size (7U) satellite of 1 kg mass to an altitude of 1,000 metres above the launch site.</p>.<p>The objective includes achieving precision targeted landing of the CAN-7USAT upon release from the rocket at a predefined location.</p>.<p>Through these competitions, students will learn the fundamentals of rocketry and satellite making while developing skills such as team building, cooperation, project management, and interpersonal communication. Over several months, teams will work through engineering processes involved in building a launch vehicle and satellite and compete for a place in the national-level final in Kushinagar.</p>.<p>The last date for applications is April 30. The national-level finals for both competitions are expected between October and November in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.</p>