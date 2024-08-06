IN-SPACe to help NGE build, operate communication satellite

Through the AO, IN-SPACe is seeking applications from NGEs for availing access to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) filing. Indian entities are allowed to establish and operate space objects in GSO for a host of fixed and mobile applications that include broadcasting, broadband services, meteorology, and global positioning. The orbital resources required for these operations can be accessed through the process called ITU filing, where the entities can submit their applications to ITU to acquire the resources.