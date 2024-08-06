IN-SPACe to help NGE build, operate communication satellite

Bengaluru: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is set to enable a non-government entity (NGE) to establish a geosynchronous orbit (GSO) communication satellite system.
IN-SPACe, the nodal agency under the Department of Space which coordinates private industry participation in India’s space sector, recently released an announcement of opportunity (AO) in this connection. The agency said the AO was aimed at identifying a company that can own, establish, and operate a GSO satellite for providing communication services.
Through the AO, IN-SPACe is seeking applications from NGEs for availing access to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) filing. Indian entities are allowed to establish and operate space objects in GSO for a host of fixed and mobile applications that include broadcasting, broadband services, meteorology, and global positioning. The orbital resources required for these operations can be accessed through the process called ITU filing, where the entities can submit their applications to ITU to acquire the resources.
IN-SPACe said NGEs can apply for making use of the unutilised, underprocessed Indian ITU filings which are at a coordination stage under the Indian administration. India is represented at ITU by WPC, the Wireless Planning and Coordination wing of the Department of Telecommunications.
Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, said the AO presented a major platform for Indian NGEs to participate in the global space economy.
The last date for submission of the application is September 15, 2024. The AO document is available on www.inspace.gov.in
Published 05 August 2024, 22:15 IST