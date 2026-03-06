Menu
bengaluru

In tech hub Bengaluru, legislators still clinging to CDs

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitting his difficulties in using a smartphone reflects on the older generation of legislators’ reluctance to use new technology.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 23:40 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 23:40 IST
BengaluruTechnology

