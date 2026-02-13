<p>The Karnataka Congress on Friday said IPL matches will return to Bengaluru’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-chinnaswamy-stadium-can-host-ipl-matches-but-conditions-apply-order-to-factor-in-dcunha-panel-report-3896583">M Chinnaswamy Stadium</a> “following the recommendations of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Report,” in a post on X, projecting the decision as an outcome of its government’s action.</p>.<p>The statement came a day after the state cabinet cleared the hosting of IPL matches at the stadium, subject to conditions to be laid down by the Home Department. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the clearance was based on the findings of the D’Cunha Commission and the Maheshwar Rao expert committee, which were set up after the stampede incident during an RCB victory celebration last year.</p>.Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium can host IPL matches but conditions apply, order to factor in D'Cunha panel report.<p>According to Patil, the government has taken the commission’s report seriously and will mandate safety-related and infrastructural measures, including widening of existing gates, before matches are allowed to be held.</p><p>Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister G Parameshwara met officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and directed them to comply with the D’Cunha Commission’s recommendations. RCB has sought permission to host the first match of the 2026 IPL season in Bengaluru, citing its status as the defending champions.</p><p>The final order detailing the conditions is expected to be issued in the next few days.</p>