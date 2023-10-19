Inadequate public transport major issue for 85% of commuters: Survey

Bengaluru: About 85 per cent of people who took part in a nationwide survey recognise the lack of sufficient public transport infrastructure as a substantial issue because it hinders accessibility, increases traffic congestion, and exacerbates environmental issues in urban areas.
The survey covered more than 50,000 people in over 21 cities, and was conducted by Tummoc, a public transit app.
As per a company statement, 58 per cent of the respondents expressed concerns about the absence of digital integration in public transport; 61 per cent recognised the value of data collection and analysis in enhancing public transport services and travel choices, it added.
Overcrowding, unreliable timings (delays and irregular schedules), poor maintenance, limited accessibility, lack of information about routes, schedules, and fares, long queues and difficulty in purchasing tickets, and accessibility of cashless payment options were among other issues raised by the respondents, the statement added.