I-T raid: Rs 45 crore seized from Bengaluru realtor’s house

Cash hidden under bed

According to sources, on Friday, I-T officials recovered a substantial amount of money, primarily in Rs 500 denomination, from a house in Atmananda Colony in RT Nagar.

The residence belonged to Pradeep, the son of the former corporator Ashwathamma, and R Ambikapathy, vice-president of the Karnataka State Contractors Association.

The cash, totalling Rs 20 crore, was allegedly hidden under a bed in 21 cardboard boxes and one bag.