<p>Bengaluru: In what has been described as a world-first trial, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, have demonstrated a viable method to reduce steelmaking emissions by partially replacing coal with agricultural waste.</p>.<p>The breakthrough offers a scalable pathway to cut emissions in India and brings the steel industry a step closer to producing green steel.</p>.<p>It confirms that the approach can work at commercial scale — a significant advance in decarbonising iron and steel production, a sector responsible for roughly one-tenth of global carbon emissions, according to a media release.</p>.<p>Using indigenously developed methods to create rice husk pellets, the team successfully validated sustained production of biomass-derived syngas for iron ore reduction at a large-scale commercial steelworks in India. This was achieved in partnership with RESCONS Solutions Pvt Ltd, a commercial steel innovator incubated at the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at IISc, the release added.</p>.Property auction in Bengaluru draws poor response from bidders.<p>Funded by the Australian Government’s India-Australia Green Steel Research Partnership, the researchers conducted a full-scale trial at Jindal Steel in Odisha. They blended 5% and 10% (energy basis) rice husk pellets into Jindal Steel’s gasifiers, achieving sustained syngas production with no loss of performance, the release noted.</p>.<p>If adopted nationwide, biomass utilisation could reduce steel sector emissions by up to 50%, equivalent to approximately 357 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.</p>.<p>The team has also published an interactive online map of India’s steelmaking infrastructure overlaid with regional biomass availability, allowing users to identify key facilities and assess supply opportunities. The map is accessible at https://new-map-main.vercel.app/.</p>.<p>Future work will expand to smaller regional steelmaking facilities and a wider range of biomass sources, including integrated systems that produce both food and steel feed.</p>.<p>This research is expected to accelerate the adoption of biomass in steelmaking, delivering major emissions reductions, improving air quality, and supporting regional economic development in India.</p>.<p>“Conventional steel production is highly carbon-intensive, but process innovations like biomass gasification and hydrogen reduction can drastically lower emissions,” an IISc spokesperson said, according to the release.</p>