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India-Australia research pioneers partial coal replacement with farm waste for green steel

Rice husk pellets generate sustained syngas with no performance loss
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:25 IST
Bengaluru newsCoalSteel

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