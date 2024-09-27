India-Australia textile exhibition next week

The show will feature 21 unique textiles with prints made from a total of 77 individual blocks. The indigenous communities of Maningrida work with linoleum printing. However, the motifs and designs, which have been created over 20 years by the women at the centre, were replicated on woodblock prints in Tharangini for the special collaboration. It will also feature Porgai embroidery on handblock prints. Of the pieces, two bring together Indian and Australian motifs. textile