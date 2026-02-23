<p>The India Cuba IT Council was formally launched in Bengaluru recently following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), a part of United Diplomatic Council (UDC) and XETID, the Cuban institution responsible for the promotion of foreign trade and investment. </p><p>The agreement establishes a structured framework for cooperation in information technology, digital transformation, innovation ecosystems, technology education and cross-border IT business promotion.</p><p>The launch event was attended by Mayra Arevich Marín, Minister of Communications of Cuba; Isabel Greenop, Director of International Relations, Ministry of Communications of Cuba; Rafael Luis Torralbas Ezpeleta, President of the Havana Science and Technology Park; Angel Oscar Pino Hernandez, Director General of XETID; Saumel Tejeda Diaz, Commercial Director of XETID; and Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to India. </p><p>The event was hosted by Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of United Diplomatic Council, in partnership with IETO.</p><p><strong>Five key areas</strong></p><p>Under the MoU, co-operation will focus on five key areas:</p><p>1) IT Parks and Technology Zones Joint planning and development of IT parks and special technology zones, with governance support and participation from Indian enterprises, including engagement with the Havana Science and Technology Park.</p><p>2) Digital Trade and IT Services Promotion of software exports, digital trade initiatives and structured partnerships between Indian and Cuban technology companies and startups.</p><p>3) Delegation and Industry Exchanges Regular exchange of government and industry delegations, technical visits to innovation hubs and participation in global technology forums.</p><p>4) Education and Skill Development Collaboration between universities and technical institutions in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, fintech and data science, supported by joint training programs and certifications.</p><p>5) Innovation and Emerging Technologies Support for research partnerships, startup incubation, technology transfer and commercialization of digital solutions.</p><p>(Source: Press Release)</p>