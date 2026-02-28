<p>Bengaluru: 'Blue Festival' at Mount Carmel College celebrated the achievements of persons with disabilities when given an enabling platform.</p>.<p>The two-day event marked the ninth edition of the India Deaf Expo and Conference, organised by the Deaf Leaders Foundation, and drew over 1,500 participants.</p>.<p>The highlight was the national deaf exhibition featuring 60 stalls. Visitors explored products made by persons with disabilities, including handmade crafts and creative drawings, bags, garments and stationery, as well as home cooked snacks and gift items.</p>.'Enable India' convenes national meet on digital literacy for visually impaired.<p>Beyond the exhibition, the 'Deaf Got Talent' and 'Deaf Pageant' shows provided a stage for participants to present their artistic skills.</p>.<p>During the conference, experts, leaders and representatives from the Indian Red Cross Society discussed ways to improve implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act to strengthen access to education, healthcare and employment.</p>.<p>Director K Murali said the festival aims to mobilise national support for the dignity and wellbeing of all deaf people.</p>