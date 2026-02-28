Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

India Deaf Expo draws 1,500 participants at Mount Carmel College

The two-day event marked the ninth edition of the India Deaf Expo and Conference, organised by the Deaf Leaders Foundation, and drew over 1,500 participants.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 02:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 02:07 IST
BengaluruMount Carmel College

Follow us on :

Follow Us