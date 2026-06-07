India Foundation for the Arts opens archives for public

<p>Bengaluru: The India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) is opening its archives to the public from June 8 to 12 to mark International Archives Week. </p>.<p>Visitors can browse archives from more than 950 projects commissioned by IFA over the past three decades. These include books, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/">films</a>, performances, games, websites, and educational materials centred on community histories, rights, and memory.</p>.Indian Institute of Astrophysics opens doors to public on February 21.<p>Built around this year’s theme, ‘#ArchivesForJustice: Rights, Memory & Futures’, the programme will also feature guided archive walks, workshops on preserving personal archives, and a panel discussion on the role of archives in justice and community memory, particularly when documenting marginalised communities.</p>.<p>Two films, ‘Iqraar-naama’ and ‘Songs of Our Soil’, will also be screened. Entry free. For registration, visit IFA's website (www.indiaifa.org).</p>