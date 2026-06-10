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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

India Foundation for the Arts unlocks city’s hidden history

Metrolife revisits a few projects that explored Bengaluru's past and evolving character, placing local communities at the heart of research and engagement.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:05 IST
BengaluruArtMetrolife

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