India Foundation for the Arts unlocks city’s hidden history

<p>Rows of steel racks fill the storeroom of the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), holding records of nearly 950 projects it has supported over the past 30 years. Metrolife revisits a few projects that explored Bengaluru's past and evolving character, placing local communities at the heart of research and engagement. The focus was less on uncovering hard facts but on documenting collective memory. This pursuit resulted in zines, films, photobooks, mixed-media installations, and, importantly, conversations and connections.</p>.<p>Baloch trail</p>.<p>Jayanagar resident Gayatri Chandrashekar found that the locality’s Egyptian Block has no link to Egypt. Instead, it traces its origins to a family from Balochistan, whose descendants still run an optical business in Bengaluru, says Menaka Rodriguez, executive director of IFA. Ghouse Khan Tareen, working in the Imperial Police services, was reportedly transferred to the erstwhile Mysore State in 1918. His son later acquired large tracts of agricultural land, a good portion of it stretching from Patalamma Temple to Madhavan Park, and distributed them among his seven children eventually. He sold more plots in what is now Jayanagar 3rd Bock, where rows of houses later emerged. The area came to be know as Tareena Block.</p>.<p>Estate diaries</p>.<p>Rustum Bagh is a quiet residential enclave off Old Airport Road. It was once a vast estate where the Kothavala family cultivated crops and kept poultry, cattle, and pets, as resident Mehar Zariwala discovered. The family purchased the land in 1935 from Maharani Divyeshwari Devi of the Mysore royal family and named it after their father. Part of the estate, where corn was once grown and a mango grove stood, was acquired by Gemini Ganesan for a film studio, though the project never came to fruition, Menaka shares. A hospital now occupies the site. The remainder of the land was developed into the Rustum Bagh Layout, which includes a deaf aid society. Menaka says that, like other small neighbourhoods, life in this cul-de-sac revolves around spots such as a Malayali-run shop, a school, a library, a badminton court, and a church.</p>.Safety an afterthought on shoots: Models.<p>Cinema shapes life</p>.<p>When it comes to Bengaluru's cinematic heritage, Laggere is not spoken of as widely as Gandhi Nagar. Yet cinema is woven into everyday life in this working-class suburb. It is evident from the film iconography seen around Aladamara Circle to Akash Cinemas, a single-screen theatre that evolved from a tent cinema and remains active today. It is home to Kanteerava Studios, the memorials of Dr Rajkumar and Ambareesh, and many working behind the scenes on a film set. Its fan culture is sustained by clubs, and individuals such as Vishnupriya Krishnappa, who is a living archive of Vishnuvardhan's legacy. Project co-ordinator Eshwari R explored how cinema serves as a source of leisure, resistance and community-building in Laggere.</p>.<p>Mohan's future</p>.<p>Few buildings in Chickpet have reinvented themselves as often as Mohan Building since it was built in 1909. It has served as a family home, taluk kacheri, complex for silk and cotton traders, police station and lodge. As ownership changed hands, so did its name, from Ahmed Building to Mohan Building. Intrigued by its many lives, members of Klatsch Collective personified the structure in a project titled 'Myself Mohan 1909'. Though dilapidated, the building remains a source of community pride. During art-led engagements, some residents expressed a desire for it to continue as a mall or theatre, recalls Menaka.</p>.<p>Tall promises</p>.<p>When Bengaluru's first skyscraper, the Public Utility Building, opened on M G Road in the 1970s, it became a symbol of a modern city in the making. The 325-foot structure, boasting shopping arcades, conference halls, and art galleries, loomed so large in the public imagination that some likened it to King Kong arriving in the city, advertising professional and filmmaker Mahesh S gathered through interviews. For many, it was also a place of firsts — buying denim, spotting celebrities, holding hands with the lover or flying paper planes from the top. Today, the landmark stands largely silent and shrouded in secrecy, though some traders still open their shops out of habit. “For them, it became a promise that didn't quite work out," he says. But Mahesh saw the building as a site that “stimulates imagination”. "It feels like an elderly person left behind, a metaphor for a changing city..." he says. He anonymised it as Building No 37, and rolled out a fictional film and photobook inspired by it.</p>.<p>Until June 12, 11 am onwards, at IFA, Sanjaynagar. Entry free. Details on indiaifa.org</p>