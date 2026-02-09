<p>Bengaluru: The India International Coffee Festival (IICF) is set to be held in Bengaluru from February 12 to 14. The event, touted as the largest-ever international coffee festival in the country, is being organised by Specialty Coffee Association (SCAI) with the support from the Coffee Board of India and presented by Nescafe, Nestle India. </p><p>It is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors from India, Germany, Japan, and many other countries. They include coffee growers, processors, roasters, exporters, equipment manufacturers, cafe brands, baristas, and consumers, said Kurma Rao, CEO & Secretary, Coffee Board of India.</p><p>Talking to reporters, he said, “Indian coffee is gaining recognition for its quality and diversity. Platforms such as IICF play an important role in connecting producers with markets, encouraging best practices, and supporting the long-term growth of both domestic and global markets.”</p>.Bengaluru International Film Festival concludes: ‘Vanya’ gets Best Kannada Film award.<p>The 2026 edition of IICF will also host the National Coffee Championships, where winners from regional rounds will earn the opportunity to represent India at international competitions, reinforcing India's presence on the global coffee stage, he said.</p><p>Hamsini Appadurai, President, SCAI, said India’s coffee sector is steadily moving from a commodity-led approach to a quality- and experience-driven market. “This edition of IICF reflects that shift with greater scale, deeper business engagement, and a strong focus on showcasing the diversity and potential of Indian coffee across domestic and global markets,” she said.</p><p>Structured around a farm-to-cup framework, the festival offers insights into production, processing, roasting, and brewing through curated tastings, workshops, and cupping sessions. These experiences highlight regional coffee profiles, processing techniques, and flavour development, encouraging informed consumption and a deeper appreciation for quality and traceability. </p><p>The festival will be held at Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal Palace. </p><p>SCAI is a non-profit organisation of like-minded and passionate coffee growers with the sole intention of spreading the specialty coffee culture in India and letting the world know about the specialty coffees available in India.</p>