Bengaluru: India Post invites applications for direct insurance agent roles

<p>Bengaluru: The Office of the Chief Postmaster, Bengaluru GPO Division, has invited applications for the engagement of direct agents to procure Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) business.</p>.<p>Interested candidates are required to attend a walk-in interview on Saturday at 11 am at the Office of the Chief Postmaster, Bengaluru GPO. Applicants must carry two recent passport-size photographs, a resume, and copies of their educational certificates.</p>.India Post revenue rises to Rs 10,155 crore in first 3 quarters of FY26 .<p>According to the GPO, candidates should have passed Class 10 (SSLC or equivalent) and be at least 18 years of age. Preference will be given to unemployed and self-employed youth, former insurance agents and advisors, ex-servicemen, students, Anganwadi workers, members of women’s groups, and retired gram panchayat representatives.</p>.<p>Selected candidates will be required to furnish a security deposit of Rs 5,000 in the form of a National Savings Certificate. They will be paid commission based on the business they procure, with no fixed salary.</p>.<p>The postal department clarified that applicants should not be working as agents for any other insurance company. For details, contact 9480884017.</p>