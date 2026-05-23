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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: India Post invites applications for direct insurance agent roles

Selected candidates will be required to furnish a security deposit of Rs 5,000 in the form of a National Savings Certificate.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 21:04 IST
India NewsBengaluruIndia Post

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