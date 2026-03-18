<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Posts on Tuesday rolled out its premium ‘24 Speed Post’ service, offering guaranteed next-day delivery across six cities, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a> emerging as a key focus city in the initial phase of the launch. </p>.<p>Apart from Bengaluru, it has also been launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. </p>.<p>In Bengaluru, 42 post offices under the Karnataka Postal Circle have been identified to handle bookings for the 24-hour delivery service. The rollout will initially cover select PIN codes within the city, targeting both individual and bulk customers, including the growing base of e-commerce businesses. </p>.<p>The service assures delivery within 24 hours (D+1), supported by priority handling at every stage, OTP-based delivery confirmation and a full postage refund in case of delays, subject to claims, the department said in a statement. </p>.'24 speed post': India Post to launch 'next day delivery' in these cities from March 17; check details.<p>Alongside, a ‘48 Speed Post’ option promises delivery within two days, expanding the range of time-bound logistics solutions. </p>.<p>Pricing for the 24-hour service varies by weight and distance, starting at Rs 38 for local documents up to 50 grams and rising to Rs 186 for 500 grams over longer <br>distances. </p>.<p>Parcel tariffs begin at Rs 200 for up to 500 grams and go up to Rs 990 for 5 kg, excluding GST. For the 48-hour service, the tariffs start at Rs 61 for documents up to 50 grams across varied distance slabs, and go up to Rs 121 for 500 grams over longer distances. </p>