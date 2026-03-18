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India Post launches 24-hour delivery in Bengaluru

Apart from Bengaluru, it has also been launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 00:32 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 00:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIndia Post

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