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Indian Artisans Haat exhibition from May 1-10

The event provides a platform for artisans to exhibit, promote, and sell authentic handmade products.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:54 IST
BengaluruArt

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