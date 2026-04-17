<p>Bengaluru: The Indian Artisans Haat (TIAH), an exclusive exhibition celebrating India’s rich tradition of handlooms, handicrafts, artefacts, antiques, and sustainable handmade products curated from master artisans across the country, will be held at Jayamahal Palace Hotel from May 1 to 10.</p>.<p>The event provides a platform for artisans to exhibit, promote, and sell authentic handmade products.</p>.<p>“The Indian Artisans Haat is among the largest artisan expos in Bengaluru, featuring over 150 master artisans from across India showcasing handlooms, handicrafts, artefacts and handmade creations,” said Nagaraj Hundekar and Ahmed Khan, founders of TIAH.</p>.<p>Award-winning Rajasthani folk singer Ustad Lateef Khan will perform at the expo on all 10 days.</p>.Bengaluru: Handlooms, handicrafts on display at MG Road's Rangoli Metro Art Center until Oct 19.<p>Highlights include Channapatna toys, crockery from Khurja (Uttar Pradesh), blue pottery from Jaipur, stone idols from Odisha, Madhubani paintings from Bihar, Tanjore paintings from Tamil Nadu, Kalighat paintings from West Bengal, neem wood utensils from Odisha, resin art from Maharashtra, and leather puppets and lamps from Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p>Jewellery on display includes oxidised pieces from West Bengal, terracotta and Lambani jewellery from Karnataka, seashell and pearl jewellery from West Bengal, and meenakari jewellery from Rajasthan.</p>.<p>Handloom works such as appliqué from Rajasthan, Bihar, Kutch, Lucknow, and Odisha will also be featured.</p>.<p>For details, contact: 9880331685, 9886507007, 9972670107.</p>