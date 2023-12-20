Indian Christmas sweets losing favour, say home chefs

Paul Raj has been making south Indian Christmas sweets for 25 years. In addition to rose cookies and kulkuls, his menu includes kajjaya (deep-fried jaggery snack), rice murukkus, kara boondi and laddoos. But orders have decreased over the years. “Earlier, at least 13 churches would order from me to distribute to their members. Now I get orders only from one church and some of our friends and acquaintances,” he shares. The family-run business that operates out of his home is labour-intensive and requires at least two to three people. “We all have day jobs. To come back and make these sweets is not easy. So we don’t take many orders either,” he says.