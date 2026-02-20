<p>Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics will celebrate National Science Day as IIA Open Day on February 21 from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm at its Koramangala campus.</p>.<p>The event is open to the public and entry is free.</p>.<p>The institute will host demonstrations and interactive experiments on astronomy and basic physics, along with films, photographs and walk-through exhibits on research at IIA and space sciences.</p>.<p>External organisations such as the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, VITM and amateur astronomy groups, besides astronomy entrepreneurs, will set up stalls.</p>.‘Explore the why’: IISF 2025 curtain-raiser ignites curiosity.<p>Highlights include a tethered balloon demonstration, optics lab laser experiments, viewing of sunspots and solar spectra, exhibits on Gaganyaan, ancient Indian astronomy instruments, multi wavelength astronomy, atmospheric and optical phenomena, a walk-through space corridor, interaction with scientists, to-scale solar system model, measuring the size of the Sun, astronomy games for children, IIA archives with artefacts from the 1700s, sale of astronomy merchandise, and a science treasure hunt.</p>.<p>The Survey of India will also have exhibits at the adjacent campus.</p>.<p>There will be a public talk on the solar system at 11 am in Kannada by Pavan Gramapurohit; a Kannada science play at 12.30 pm; and a talk on merging stars at 3 pm in English by Annapurni Subramaniam. Periodic tours of the exhibits in Kannada will be organised.</p>.<p>Visitors can use limited parking inside the Survey of India quarters, Gate 2, next to Union Bank.</p>