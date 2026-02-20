Menu
Indian Institute of Astrophysics opens doors to public on February 21

The institute will host demonstrations and interactive experiments on astronomy and basic physics, along with films, photographs and walk-through exhibits on research at IIA and space sciences.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 21:17 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 21:17 IST
