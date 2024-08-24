Indian Institute of Astrophysics hosts quiz, talk by expert

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru, along with its field stations in different parts of India, celebrated the first National Space Day on Friday by hosting a series of public events. The celebrations at IIA, Bengaluru kicked off with a quiz centred around astronomy and space missions for school students in Bengaluru from classes 9 to 11.
The quiz was followed by a public talk by Dr Rekhesh Mohan, Scientist at IIA on space missions conducted by IIA and the necessity to place telescopes in space. Dr Mohan who is an expert in ultra-violet (UV) astronomy explained the many aspects of UV space missions and UV being the least studied wavelength makes it the most exciting frontier.
Dr S Seetha, Honorary Member at Raman Research Institute and Former Director of the Space Science Programme Office, spoke on ‘Astronomy from Space Missions of India’. The students and the public in attendance got an overview of Indian space missions and the scientific feats that were achieved as a result. The enthusiastic audience comprising students and the public reciprocated by asking her many questions about astronomy and space missions
IIA also organised a public talk in Kannada by Dr L Jayasimha of ISRO at Vijnana Bhavan, Mysuru, through its COSMOS project, in collaboration with the University of Mysore.
Of the 14 schools that participated in the quiz, National Public School, ITPL stood first and the runners-up spot went to Sudarshan Vidya Mandir, ICSE.
Published 23 August 2024, 23:18 IST