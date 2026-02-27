Indian Music Experience Museum looking for youth advisors

<p class="bodytext">The Indian Music Experience Museum, J P Nagar, has opened applications for the sixth cohort of its Youth Advisory Board, inviting students aged 14 to 17 to join the initiative. The programme allows participants to contribute to IME’s programmes, communications and outreach efforts. Selected members will serve a 10-month term from March to December 2026, with a mandatory commitment of five to six hours per week. The deadline to apply is March 2. Apply at indianmusicexperience.org</p>