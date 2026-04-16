<p>Bengaluru: Indian Oil has significantly augmented its auto <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> supplies to <a href="https://deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a>, increasing volumes by nearly 300 per cent to meet the sharp surge in demand arising from ongoing geopolitical disruptions affecting private sector supply chains.</p><p>In a statement issued by V Vetriselvakkumar, Chief General Manager (Corporate Communications), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Southern Region, on April 15, 2026, Indian Oil supplied 75.53 metric tonnes (MT) of Auto LPG in Bengaluru — substantially higher than the usual daily supply of around 23 MT prior to the crisis. </p><p>Across Karnataka, Indian Oil has also substantially ramped up supplies, increasing its daily dispatches to over 83 MT in recent days, compared to its pre-crisis average of around 43.5 MT per day, effectively doubling supplies to support the state’s requirements during the ongoing disruption. </p><p>The surge in demand has been primarily driven by disruptions in private Auto LPG dispensing stations (ALDS), which traditionally account for nearly 80 per cent of the Auto LPG market in Bengaluru as well as Karnataka. </p>.IndianOil scales up Auto LPG supplies across Karnataka amidst surge in demand.<p>The non-operation or closure of these private outlets has led to a significant shift in customer traffic towards Indian Oil Retail Outlets, resulting in long queues at Indian Oil ALDS stations. </p><p>Indian Oil has responded with a comprehensive operational strategy, with all its ALDS outlets in Bengaluru functioning uninterrupted ensuring seamless service to our esteemed customers. </p><p>In parallel, Indian Oil’s LPG bottling plants and loading locations had operated all seven days of the last week to meet the unprecedented demand situation.</p><p>Indian Oil acknowledges the inconvenience faced by auto LPG customers due to long queues at its outlets, it deeply empathises with their situation and appreciates their patience. </p><p>It assures that it will continue to ensure product availability to the maximum level, upholding its responsibility as a public sector enterprise. </p><p>Indian Oil continues to closely monitor the situation and take proactive measures to stabilse supply and minimize disruptions across Karnataka.</p>