Indian passengers stuck in Abu Dhabi heave sigh of relief on arrival at Bengaluru airport

Travellers thanked Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi government and the Indian government for ensuring their safety and providing accommodation and transport during the disruption.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 08:08 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 08:08 IST
