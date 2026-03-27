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‘Indian Pedestrian League’ clean-up drive kicks off in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026

Starting Friday, along with his team of volunteers, Pai will begin the clean-up drive at Inner Ring Road, Koramangala, at 7 am.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 23:06 IST
Karnataka

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