<p>Bengaluru: As part of the Swachh Survekshan campaign, Arun Pai, brand ambassador of Swaccha Bengaluru, has launched a clean-up drive titled ‘Indian Pedestrian League’ ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL).</p>.<p>Starting Friday, along with his team of volunteers, Pai will begin the clean-up drive at Inner Ring Road, Koramangala, at 7 am.</p>.<p>"We have been doing these drives for quite some time now. But, with the IPL season here, we thought it would be a fun way to get more people interested in cleaning the city, as RCB manages to bring the entire city together. We will be doing a similar drive before every RCB match in the city, till the IPL season lasts," Pai told DH.</p>.<p>As the clean-up is located in the Shantinagar constituency, the initiative on Friday has been called ‘RCB Vs SRH’, wherein RCB stands for 'Raste Cleanup Bengaluru' and SRH for 'Shantinagar Raste Horror'.</p>.<p>"We have no association with the IPL. But, for all the clean-up locations we are trying to come up with clever names such as the 'Lingarajupuram Super Garbage' (LSG) and 'Chikpete Super Kasa' (CSK). Anyone who would like to volunteer is free to join us. We will announce the schedule soon," he added.</p>