<p>Bengaluru: Women in the United Kingdom experience menopause between 50 and 55 years, while Indian women on average reach menopausal stage at 46, said Dr Sudeshna Ray, Royal Society of Gynaecs, London.</p>.<p>"The menstrual decline begins five to seven years before actual menopause,” Dr Sudeshna told an informal gathering of over 40 women, organised by Shethepeople, an online platform focusing on women’s issues.</p>.<p>“So, for Indian women the decline starts in the late 30s or early 40s,” she added.</p>.<p>She also said that women in the UK are not routinely prescribed iron supplements during pregnancy because their diet provides sufficient iron, whereas Indian women are placed on iron supplements as soon as they conceive.</p>.Maharashtra launches country's first menopause clinics to support women's health.<p>On understanding menopause, she said it is important to have family members present during the consultation with a gynaecologist. The support and understanding of the family are crucial, she said.</p>.<p>To a question, she said menopause has a direct impact on mental health.</p>.<p>Busting the myth about menopause on women’s libido, Dr Sudeshna said: “Both have absolutely no correlation. Menopause leads to vaginal dryness but libido, no. In fact, several women are more at peace during menopause as there is no fear of pregnancy.”</p>