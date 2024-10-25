Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' reiterates importance of maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries, says MEA

MEA Joint Secretary Anurag Srivastava made the statement while speaking at an interactive session in Bengaluru.
Shantanu Hornad
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 16:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 16:30 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsMEA

Follow us on :

Follow Us