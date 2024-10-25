India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' reiterates importance of maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries, says MEA

<p>Bengaluru: India's "Neighbourhood First Policy" emphasises the importance of maintaining close, cooperative, and constructive relations with neighbouring countries, said Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs and a former spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. </p><p>He was speaking at an interactive session, hosted by Synergia Foundation, a strategic think tank on diplomacy, security and development in the city on Friday. </p>.Kashmir terror attack: Neighbouring country frustrated due to peaceful polls in J&K, says L-G Sinha.<p>Srivatsava shed some light on the tangible outcomes of the "Neighbourhood First Policy" in action, especially in the context of India’s evolving bilateral relations with Nepal, Bhutan, and other neighbouring states. </p><p>"India shares deep historical and cultural ties with these countries. Both Nepal and Bhutan nations are landlocked and heavily reliant on India for trade, investment, and connectivity, with shared borders stretching over 5,000 kilometres," he said.</p><p>He highlighted India’s non-reciprocal approach to the region, acknowledging India's economic asymmetry when compared to countries like Nepal and Bhutan. </p><p>He said that it is important to foster people-to-people ties which is exemplified by the open borders, cross-border employment opportunities, and the large presence of Nepali Gurkhas in the Indian army. </p><p>Srivastava concluded that India’s "Neighbourhood First Policy" is vital for fostering sustainable growth and regional integration with Nepal and Bhutan. "By enhancing trade, connectivity, and energy cooperation, and promoting people-to-people ties, India is playing a key role in unlocking the region's potential. This mutually beneficial partnership aims to drive development, ensure stability, and support the aspirations of one of the world’s youngest demographics," he said. </p>